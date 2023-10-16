Top procuratorate orders arrest of former chairman of Bank of China

The SPP has ordered the arrest of Liu Liange, former chairman of the board of directors of the Bank of China, for suspected bribe-taking and illegal loan-issuing.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Liu Liange, former chairman of the board of directors of the Bank of China, for suspected bribe-taking and illegal loan-issuing, the SPP said Monday.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Further handling of the case is currently underway.