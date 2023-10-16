﻿
China's largest land port handles 22,000 China-Europe freight train trips

Manzhouli, China's largest land port, has handled a total of 22,000 China-Europe freight train trips since the train service via the port was launched a decade ago, said port authorities.

The China-Europe freight train service via Manzhouli was launched in late September 2013. As of September 30 this year, the port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region handled a total of 22,000 China-Europe freight train trips, or nearly 30 percent of the national total, said the port's administration office.

The imports and exports through Manzhouli port mainly include daily necessities, electrical appliances, industrial machinery, metals, agricultural and sideline products and auto parts.

During the first nine months of this year, Manzhouli handled nearly 16.8 million tons of imports and exports, up 41.9 percent year on year. It also handled 3,722 China-Europe freight train trips during the period, up 4.9 percent year on year.

