4 dead, 2 still missing after factory explosion in south China

Xinhua
  15:30 UTC+8, 2023-10-21       0
Four people were killed after an explosion at a factory workshop in the city of Pingguo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday.
Four people were killed and two people remain missing after an explosion at a factory workshop in the city of Pingguo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Saturday.

The explosion happened at around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Eight people were rescued and sent to hospital for treatment. Four of them were declared dead, while the rest are all currently in stable condition in hospital.

Initial investigations showed that the blast was caused by high-temperature molten aluminum that leaked into the cooling pool during the aluminum rod extrusion process.

Rescue efforts and further investigations are still underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
