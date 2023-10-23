﻿
News / Nation

China builds highest weather station on Kunlun Mountains

Xinhua
  22:38 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
A Chinese research team announced Monday that it has built an automated weather station at a 5,896-meter altitude in the Kunlun Mountains.
Xinhua
  22:38 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
China builds highest weather station on Kunlun Mountains

Staff members of the weather station posed for a group photo on Sunday at the Kunlun Mountains.

A Chinese research team announced Monday that it has built an automated weather station at a 5,896-meter altitude in the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The new station, launched on Sunday, is now the highest in the Kunlun Mountains. It marked the completion of the observation station network in the middle section of the Kunlun mountains on the northern slope of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, known as the "roof of the world."

The team was led by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Meteorological Service. They spent three months braving rough weather and overcoming altitude sickness to complete the construction of the weather station.

According to Lu Riyu, a member of the team at the institute, the plateau is getting warmer and more humid, and southern Xinjiang has also seen an increasing number of extreme weather events in recent years. Clarifying the evolution of water vapor energy related to climate change and revealing the possible mechanisms behind these changes and their possible impacts are key frontier scientific issues.

Lu added the new weather station will provide scientists with valuable meteorological data for the study of weather processes of the high altitudes, climate change, and unique precipitation characteristics of the Kunlun Mountains.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     