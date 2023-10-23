﻿
News / Nation

China aims to establish diplomatic relations with Bhutan soon: FM

Xinhua
  22:35 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
China is ready to conclude boundary negotiations and establish diplomatic relations with Bhutan as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Xinhua
  22:35 UTC+8, 2023-10-23       0
China aims to establish diplomatic relations with Bhutan soon: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) met with Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Monday.

China is ready to conclude boundary negotiations and establish diplomatic relations with Bhutan as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang, also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji who is in China for boundary talks.

Wang said China and Bhutan are linked by mountains and rivers and enjoy a profound traditional friendship, adding that the conclusion of boundary negotiations and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries fully serves the long-term and fundamental interests of Bhutan.

"The two sides should seize historical opportunities, complete the important process as soon as possible, and designate and develop the friendly relations between the two countries in legal form," said Wang.

Wang also said that China has always placed neighborhood diplomacy at the top of its overall diplomacy architecture, and China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries.

Tandi Dorji thanked China for its strong support and assistance to Bhutan, saying that Bhutan firmly upholds the one-China principle.

He said, "Bhutan is willing to work with China to strive for an early settlement of the boundary question and advance the political process of establishing diplomatic ties."

He said that Bhutan greatly appreciates and supports the China-proposed global initiatives — the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) — which bring benefits to all parties, especially neighboring countries, including Bhutan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     