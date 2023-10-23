China aims to establish diplomatic relations with Bhutan soon: FM

China is ready to conclude boundary negotiations and establish diplomatic relations with Bhutan as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang, also member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji who is in China for boundary talks.

Wang said China and Bhutan are linked by mountains and rivers and enjoy a profound traditional friendship, adding that the conclusion of boundary negotiations and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries fully serves the long-term and fundamental interests of Bhutan.

"The two sides should seize historical opportunities, complete the important process as soon as possible, and designate and develop the friendly relations between the two countries in legal form," said Wang.

Wang also said that China has always placed neighborhood diplomacy at the top of its overall diplomacy architecture, and China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries.

Tandi Dorji thanked China for its strong support and assistance to Bhutan, saying that Bhutan firmly upholds the one-China principle.

He said, "Bhutan is willing to work with China to strive for an early settlement of the boundary question and advance the political process of establishing diplomatic ties."

He said that Bhutan greatly appreciates and supports the China-proposed global initiatives — the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) — which bring benefits to all parties, especially neighboring countries, including Bhutan.