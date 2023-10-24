China deplores US attacks on Chinese activities at Ren'ai Jiao: spokesperson

China deplores and rejects the United States' baseless attacks against China's legitimate and lawful law enforcement activities to safeguard our rights at Ren'ai Jiao.

China deplores and rejects the United States' baseless attacks against China's legitimate and lawful law enforcement activities to safeguard our rights at Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily press briefing on Monday.

It is reported that the US Department of State issued a statement on Sunday, saying that China Coast Guard and maritime militia adopted "dangerous and unlawful actions obstructing a Philippine resupply mission to the Second Thomas Shoal". The statement also includes that the 2016 arbitral award on the South China Sea made clear that "there exists no legal basis for any entitlement by China to maritime zones in the area of Second Thomas Shoal".

Mao said that the statement goes against the spirit of international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

In disregard of facts, the statement made baseless attacks against China's legitimate and lawful law enforcement activities to safeguard our rights at Ren'ai Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao, Mao said, adding that it is a sinister attempt to endorse the Philippines' acts of infringement and provocation, and China deplores and rejects it.

Mao reiterated that first, Ren'ai Jiao has always been China's territory. It is an integral part of China's Nansha Qundao geographically, economically, politically and historically, and it has been established as a widely held international common view and fully accords with provisions on archipelagos in UNCLOS.

Second, the Philippines' infringement and provocation at Ren'ai Jiao have been emboldened and supported by the US's connivance and support, Mao said, pointing out that since the beginning of this year, the US has been blatantly emboldening the Philippines' acts of infringing upon China's sovereignty, even sent over military aircraft and vessels to assist and support the Philippines, and repeatedly sought to threaten China by citing the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, which has considerably bolstered the Philippines to make provocation at Ren'ai Jiao.

Third, Mao said that Ren'ai Jiao is a bilateral issue between China and the Philippines, and the US has no place in it.

"In seeking selfish geopolitical interests, the US has incited, supported and cooperated with the Philippines in its infringement and provocation at Ren'ai Jiao, which seriously violates international law and the basic norms governing international relations, seriously undermines China's sovereignty and rights and interests and seriously jeopardizes regional peace and stability," Mao said, emphasizing that China has firm resolve and will in safeguarding its lawful rights and the US's attempt is doomed to fail.