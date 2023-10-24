Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit the US

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister will visit the United States from October 26 to 28.

Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, will visit the United States from October 26 to 28 at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Tuesday.

Mao told a daily press briefing that Wang would have an in-depth exchange of views with senior US officials on bilateral relations, international and regional issues of common concern and have friendly exchanges with people from all walks of life in the United States, demonstrating China's principled position and legitimate concerns in China-US relations during his visit.

It is hoped that the US side will work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen communication and dialogue, expand practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and bring bilateral relations back on the track of sound and stable development, Mao said.