China launches new remote sensing satellite

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 lifted off at 4:03am (Beijing Time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Xinhua

China on Tuesday successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Long March-2D rocket was developed by the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, a subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

Known for its reliability and adaptability, the Long March-2D is a two-stage liquid carrier rocket.

It can carry out launch missions for single and series satellites in series or parallel layouts. It is capable of lifting 1.3-ton payloads to sun-synchronous circular orbits 700 km above Earth, according to its developer.

Tuesday's launch was the 492nd mission undertaken by the Long March rocket series.