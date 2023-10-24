﻿
News / Nation

Terracotta Warriors museum sees record-high annual visitors

Xinhua
  15:21 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
Terracotta Warriors museum welcomed its 10 millionth visitor in 2023 on Monday, hitting a record high, local authorities said.
Xinhua
  15:21 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0

The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, which houses the world-renowned iconic Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, welcomed its 10 millionth visitor in 2023 on Monday, hitting a record high, local authorities said.

Nearly 150 million visits, from both home and abroad, have been recorded at the museum since it opened in 1979.

In recent years, museum visits have become a must-do activity for tourists in China. As one of the most popular destinations in Shaanxi, the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum has experienced a consistently high number of visitors since this summer.

To meet the increasing demand, the museum has worked to improve its ticket purchasing system. This includes implementing online booking and the utilizing big data to encourage visitors to choose alternate visiting times.

Discovered in 1974, the army of Terracotta Warriors was built by Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC), who unified China for the first time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     