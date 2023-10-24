Terracotta Warriors museum sees record-high annual visitors

Terracotta Warriors museum welcomed its 10 millionth visitor in 2023 on Monday, hitting a record high, local authorities said.

The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, which houses the world-renowned iconic Terracotta Warriors in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, welcomed its 10 millionth visitor in 2023 on Monday, hitting a record high, local authorities said.

Nearly 150 million visits, from both home and abroad, have been recorded at the museum since it opened in 1979.

In recent years, museum visits have become a must-do activity for tourists in China. As one of the most popular destinations in Shaanxi, the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum has experienced a consistently high number of visitors since this summer.

To meet the increasing demand, the museum has worked to improve its ticket purchasing system. This includes implementing online booking and the utilizing big data to encourage visitors to choose alternate visiting times.

Discovered in 1974, the army of Terracotta Warriors was built by Emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty (221 BC-207 BC), who unified China for the first time.