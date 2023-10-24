﻿
News / Nation

China releases regulations to protect minors in cyberspace

Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed an order of the State Council to issue a set of regulations to protect minors in cyberspace.
Xinhua
  18:17 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed an order of the State Council to issue a set of regulations to protect minors in cyberspace.

The regulatory document, comprising 60 articles in seven chapters, will come into effect on January 1, 2024, according to an official statement.

As the rapid development of the Internet has expanded the space for minors to live and learn, it has also sparked society-wide attention to minors' protection in cyberspace, the statement says.

The regulations aim to create a healthy online environment for minors in the country, protect their legitimate rights and interests, and provide legal support in this regard, according to the statement.

The document clarifies the responsibilities of government departments in charge of Internet and information technology, press and publication, public security, and market regulation, among other areas, in protecting minors in cyberspace.

The document underlines the importance of promoting web literacy and morality among minors through strengthening the educational roles of schools and guardians.

It encourages and supports the production, publication and dissemination of online information that is conducive to the sound development of minors.

Cyberbullying behaviors targeting minors by any organizations or individuals are prohibited, according to the document. It requires web product and service providers to set up and improve mechanisms for early warning, detection and response to cyberbullying.

The document underscores the protection of personal information of minors and measures to prevent them from becoming addicted to the Internet.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     