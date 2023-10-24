China releases regulations to protect minors in cyberspace

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed an order of the State Council to issue a set of regulations to protect minors in cyberspace.

The regulatory document, comprising 60 articles in seven chapters, will come into effect on January 1, 2024, according to an official statement.

As the rapid development of the Internet has expanded the space for minors to live and learn, it has also sparked society-wide attention to minors' protection in cyberspace, the statement says.

The regulations aim to create a healthy online environment for minors in the country, protect their legitimate rights and interests, and provide legal support in this regard, according to the statement.

The document clarifies the responsibilities of government departments in charge of Internet and information technology, press and publication, public security, and market regulation, among other areas, in protecting minors in cyberspace.

The document underlines the importance of promoting web literacy and morality among minors through strengthening the educational roles of schools and guardians.

It encourages and supports the production, publication and dissemination of online information that is conducive to the sound development of minors.

Cyberbullying behaviors targeting minors by any organizations or individuals are prohibited, according to the document. It requires web product and service providers to set up and improve mechanisms for early warning, detection and response to cyberbullying.

The document underscores the protection of personal information of minors and measures to prevent them from becoming addicted to the Internet.