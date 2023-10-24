﻿
News / Nation

Xi vows China's continued efforts to help build peaceful, prosperous Asian homeland

Xinhua
  13:57 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to an international symposium on China's neighborhood diplomacy, which was held in Beijing on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  13:57 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to an international symposium on China's neighborhood diplomacy, which was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

"China will continue to follow the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work with other countries in the region to build an Asian homeland of peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty and friendly coexistence, to jointly write a new chapter in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for Asia and for humanity," said Xi in the message.

Xi pointed out the basic policy of China's neighborhood diplomacy is to pursue friendship and partnership with its neighbors, and to build an amicable, secure and prosperous neighborhood, highlighting the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.

Over the past decade, China has actively practiced the above-mentioned principle, and developed friendly and cooperative relations with its neighbors in an all-round way. The two sides have continuously enhanced political mutual trust and deepened convergence of interests, thus opening up a bright pathway of good-neighborly friendship and win-win cooperation, said Xi.

He went on to point out that in the new era, China will lend new meaning to the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, promote the Asian values of peace, cooperation, inclusiveness and integration, and provide new impetus to regional unity, openness and progress.

"We will promote new development of the concepts of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, so that Chinese modernization will bring more benefits to our neighbors," Xi said, adding China will work to jointly advance Asia's modernization process, and make sure China's high-quality development and a sound neighborhood environment will reinforce and complement each other.

The symposium, themed "Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness: New Dimensions, New Progress and New Vision" was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the principle in China's neighborhood diplomacy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     