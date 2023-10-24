Xi vows China's continued efforts to help build peaceful, prosperous Asian homeland

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to an international symposium on China's neighborhood diplomacy, which was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to an international symposium on China's neighborhood diplomacy, which was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

"China will continue to follow the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, and work with other countries in the region to build an Asian homeland of peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty and friendly coexistence, to jointly write a new chapter in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for Asia and for humanity," said Xi in the message.

Xi pointed out the basic policy of China's neighborhood diplomacy is to pursue friendship and partnership with its neighbors, and to build an amicable, secure and prosperous neighborhood, highlighting the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness.

Over the past decade, China has actively practiced the above-mentioned principle, and developed friendly and cooperative relations with its neighbors in an all-round way. The two sides have continuously enhanced political mutual trust and deepened convergence of interests, thus opening up a bright pathway of good-neighborly friendship and win-win cooperation, said Xi.

He went on to point out that in the new era, China will lend new meaning to the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, promote the Asian values of peace, cooperation, inclusiveness and integration, and provide new impetus to regional unity, openness and progress.

"We will promote new development of the concepts of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, so that Chinese modernization will bring more benefits to our neighbors," Xi said, adding China will work to jointly advance Asia's modernization process, and make sure China's high-quality development and a sound neighborhood environment will reinforce and complement each other.

The symposium, themed "Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness: New Dimensions, New Progress and New Vision" was held to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the principle in China's neighborhood diplomacy.