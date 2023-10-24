Main tower of world's highest bridge completed in SW China

The last main tower of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge was completed on Tuesday in Guizhou Province, marking a major milestone in the building of the world's highest bridge.

The last main tower of the Huajiang grand canyon bridge was completed on Tuesday in southwest China's Guizhou Province, marking a major milestone in the building of the world's highest bridge.

With a designed height of 625 meters between the bridge deck and the Beipanjiang River below, the Huajiang grand canyon bridge is set to be the highest in the world after it is completed in 2025.

The 2,890-meter-long bridge is located in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous County of Guanling and is part of an expressway linking the Liuzhi special district of Liupanshui City and Anlong County of Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan, Guizhou Province.

Wang Chaoguo, a project manager, said it took more than 670 days to progress from the construction of the pile foundation to the capping of the main towers, and the team will continue working on the bridge's superstructure.

The bridge will cut the time it takes to cross the canyon from 70 minutes to about a minute, which will help boost local social and economic development, as well as rural revitalization.

Situated among rolling mountains and gorges, Guizhou is home to nearly half of the world's 100 highest bridges.