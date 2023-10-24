﻿
News / Nation

Innovative medicine for youngest patient with early onset of Alzheimer's disease

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:41 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0
A 31-year-old woman diagnosed with familial early-onset Alzheimer's disease is treated with an innovative medicine at the Hainan Province branch of Shanghai Ruijin Hospital.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:41 UTC+8, 2023-10-24       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Innovative medicine for youngest patient with early onset of Alzheimer's disease
Ti Gong

Dr Wang Gang (second right) from Ruijin Hospital checks a 31-year-old woman, the youngest patient receiving an innovative medicine for Alzheimer's disease, at the hospital's Hainan Province branch.

A 31-year-old woman diagnosed with familial early-onset Alzheimer's disease (EOAD) received treatment with an innovative medicine at the Hainan Province branch of Shanghai Ruijin Hospital last Saturday, experts announced on Tuesday.

Experts from Ruijin Hospital, who have searched all literature and network media so far, revealed that she is the youngest AD patient in the world receiving such disease-modifying treatment.

The medicine Aducanumab was marketed in the United States in 2021 for Alzheimer's disease treatment. It was the first AD medicine approved by US Food and Drug Administration since 2003.

The medicine was introduced by Ruijin's Hainan branch at the end of 2022, since when several patients have received the therapy.

It is given by intravenous infusion once a month, with a 12-month treatment duration.

The Bo'ao area on the southern island province is a special region approved for pioneering trials on new drugs and technologies, which are not approved by the Chinese government.

Aducanumab is a monoclonal IgG1 antibody that binds to amyloid-β (Aβ), reducing amyloid plaques in the brain. Amyloid plaques are one of the main factors causing AD.

AD is a neurodegenerative disease, which usually affects people over 65 years old. About 10 percent of the patients can have early onset of the disease before they are 60, with many familial AD patients.

Innovative medicine for youngest patient with early onset of Alzheimer's disease
Dong Jun / SHINE

Dr Wang Gang points to the brain scan of a patient with Alzheimer's disease.

The woman's father is also an AD patient, and started to develop symptoms at the age of 38 and died seven years later.

She began to feel a memory decline half a year ago and went to hospital for screening and checks.

"She is a patient with high awareness, which is extremely important for AD prevention and control, as proper medication, rehabilitation and intervention measures can slow down the development of the disease," said Dr Wang Gang, the woman's attending neurologist.

"Clinical studies and practices made a breakthrough with drugs like anti-Aβ monoclonal antibodies, which can facilitate Aβ clearance from the brain, potentially reducing the deleterious effects of Aβ and hence slowing the cognitive decline."

Wang pointed out that his hospital has been actively involved in AD screening, prevention and treatment and promoting the knowledge on AD to raise public awareness.

"Ruijin Hospital has teamed up with the Yuyuan Community Health Center to launch education and screening for the elderly at the risk of AD," he said.

Through cognitive screening scales, eletroencephalography and risk gene screening, doctors are able to identity people with high risk and have already suffered certain early-stage symptoms.

"We have developed a whole-process management system by community-based rehabilitation and management, transfers between the senior hospital and neighborhoods and hospice care," Wang noted. "The treatment is able to cover the very early stage to the last stage of the disease."

Experts say that AD screening should also be included in the regular physical checkup of middle-aged and elderly people for early detection, diagnosis and treatment.

There are about 13 million patients with AD or other types of dementia in China, with an incidence of 924.1 per 100,000 people and mortality of 22.5 per 100,000.

Innovative medicine for youngest patient with early onset of Alzheimer's disease
Dong Jun / SHINE

A doctor at Ruijin Hospital's neurology department conducts AD screening for an elderly patient.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     