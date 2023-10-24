﻿
Progress made in resuming entry of sugar apples from Taiwan to Chinese mainland

  14:00 UTC+8, 2023-10-24
Concerned parties across the Taiwan Strait have been actively communicating to support the resumption of the entry of the sugar apple from Taiwan to the Chinese mainland.
As the sugar apple season draws near in Taiwan, concerned parties across the Taiwan Strait have been actively communicating to support the resumption of the entry of the fruit from Taiwan to the Chinese mainland.

Previously, due to the repeated instances of quarantine pests being detected in this type of fruit, the mainland suspended the entry of sugar apples from Taiwan in September 2021 to mitigate the risk of plant epidemics.

Following a thorough assessment of relevant rectification measures undertaken by Taiwan's local fruit industry, the General Administration of Customs decided to resume the entry of sugar apples from the Taiwan region, starting on June 20, 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
