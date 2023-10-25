﻿
News / Nation

Xi says China ready to promote win-win cooperation with US

Xinhua
  14:55 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday said that China is ready to work with the United States to contribute to each other's progress and push for common prosperity.
Xinhua
  14:55 UTC+8, 2023-10-25       0

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday said that China is ready to work with the United States to contribute to each other's progress and push for common prosperity.

In a congratulatory message to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, Xi applauded the committee's longstanding dedication to the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and congratulated Dr. Henry Kissinger on winning an accolade at the gala.

As two major countries in the world, whether China and the United States can find a right path of state-to-state interactions bears on world peace and development, and the future of mankind, he said.

Based on the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is willing to work with the US side to advance mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences, and make joint efforts to tackle global challenges, contribute to each other's progress, and push for common prosperity so as to deliver benefits to both countries and the whole world, Xi said.

The Chinese president voiced hope that the committee and friends from all walks of life will continue to concern themselves with and support China-US relations and play a constructive role in promoting the sound and steady growth of bilateral ties.

Also on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message to the Gala Dinner of the committee.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     