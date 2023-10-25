Xi says China ready to promote win-win cooperation with US

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday said that China is ready to work with the United States to contribute to each other's progress and push for common prosperity.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday said that China is ready to work with the United States to contribute to each other's progress and push for common prosperity.

In a congratulatory message to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations, Xi applauded the committee's longstanding dedication to the exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and congratulated Dr. Henry Kissinger on winning an accolade at the gala.

As two major countries in the world, whether China and the United States can find a right path of state-to-state interactions bears on world peace and development, and the future of mankind, he said.

Based on the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is willing to work with the US side to advance mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences, and make joint efforts to tackle global challenges, contribute to each other's progress, and push for common prosperity so as to deliver benefits to both countries and the whole world, Xi said.

The Chinese president voiced hope that the committee and friends from all walks of life will continue to concern themselves with and support China-US relations and play a constructive role in promoting the sound and steady growth of bilateral ties.

Also on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden sent a congratulatory message to the Gala Dinner of the committee.