China's employment stays stable, 10.22m new urban jobs added in January-September

China's job market remained generally stable, with 10.22 million new urban jobs having been added in the first nine months of 2023, data showed on Thursday.

China's job market remained generally stable, with 10.22 million new urban jobs having been added in the first nine months of 2023, data showed on Thursday.

In September, the surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5 percent, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.