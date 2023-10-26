﻿
News / Nation

See-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-17 mission

Xinhua
  09:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-17 crewed space mission was held on Thursday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
Xinhua
  09:23 UTC+8, 2023-10-26       0
See-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-17 mission
Xinhua

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-17 crewed space mission was held on Thursday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-17 crewed space mission was held on Thursday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

At the command of Xu Xueqiang, commander-in-chief of China's manned space program, astronauts Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie, and Jiang Xinlin set off at 8:26am (Beijing Time).

As of Thursday, the Shenzhou-16 crew has stayed in the country's space station for nearly five months, and is preparing for the arrival of the Shenzhou-17 crew.

The Shenzhou-17 spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 11:14am on Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     