Xi presides over meeting on promoting new breakthrough in full revitalization of northeast China

Xinhua
  23:33 UTC+8, 2023-10-27       0
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
Xinhua
  23:33 UTC+8, 2023-10-27

The meeting reviewed a guideline on policies and measures to further promote a new breakthrough in the full revitalization of northeast China in the new era.

The meeting reviewed a guideline on policies and measures to further promote a new breakthrough in the full revitalization of northeast China in the new era.

The revitalization of northeast China was a major strategic decision made by the CPC Central Committee, the meeting noted.

With its rich resources, solid industrial foundation, unique geographical location advantages, and enormous potential for development, northeast China has a significant strategic position in the country's overall development, the meeting said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the northeast China revitalization strategy.

The meeting stressed the importance of promoting industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, of transforming and upgrading the traditional manufacturing sector, and of actively fostering strategic emerging industries and future industries.

It also urged the development of large-scale modern agriculture, an increase in the overall grain production capacity, and strengthened efforts to ensure the stability of grain production and supply.

On strengthening ecological conservation, efforts should be made to develop the "under-forest" economy and the ice-and-snow economy, the meeting said.

Northeast China should accelerate its development of clean energy, including wind, solar, and nuclear power, and build energy bases that integrate the restoration of wind, solar, thermal, and nuclear power.

The meeting highlighted that the planning and construction of infrastructure in border areas need to be enhanced, and industries with distinctive characteristics need to be developed actively.

It is also necessary to vigorously develop basic education and increase support for colleges and universities in northeast China, the meeting said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CPC
