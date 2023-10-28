﻿
Cargo-focused airport in China launches 10th international air route

SF Airlines on Saturday launched a new air cargo route connecting Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China's Hubei Province with Osaka in Japan, according to SF Airlines, a leading cargo airline in China.

The Ezhou-Osaka route is the 10th international air cargo route departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport, China's first cargo-focused airport, the airline said.

The airport was put into operation in July 2022. It is positioned as a cargo-focused hub airport with extensive cargo traffic and some passenger traffic.

In tandem with its expanding air-route network, SF Airlines' total inbound and outbound air cargo volume at Ezhou Huahu Airport has exceeded 100,000 tons to date, with international air cargo accounting for approximately 20 percent of that total, according to SF Airlines.

