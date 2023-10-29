China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts ready to return after in-orbit crew handover

The Shenzhou-16 taikonauts handed over control of the Tiangong space station to the newly arrived Shenzhou-17 crew on Sunday, said the China Manned Space Agency.

The two crews held a handover ceremony after the Shenzhou-16 taikonauts had completed all set tasks. They are due to return to Earth on October 31 aboard the Shenzhou-16 spaceship.

The Dongfeng Landing Site, located in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, is preparing for the return of Shenzhou-16 from space.