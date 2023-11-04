﻿
News / Nation

Beijing establishes humanoid robot innovation center

Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2023-11-04       0
A humanoid robot innovation center has been established in the Chinese capital to accelerate the technology supply and industrialization of humanoid robots.
Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2023-11-04       0

A humanoid robot innovation center has been established in the Chinese capital to accelerate the technology supply and industrialization of humanoid robots.

The Beijing humanoid robot innovation center company, officially registered at the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, was jointly built by enterprises that make complete robots, core components and large models of robots.

The center will build both hardware and software parent platforms and focus on tackling key problems that need to be solved urgently in the industry, such as the operation control system and open source OS.

"Beijing has a national robot inspection and testing platform and a national robot standardization technical committee, and will soon set up the Beijing robot industry development fund. It is also building a shared processing center serving robot processing and manufacturing," said Su Guobin, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

China will strive to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots, boasting a number of small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in the humanoid robot market and have cutting-edge technologies as well as two to three humanoid robot companies with global influence by 2025, according to a guideline issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     