﻿
News / Nation

China's first homegrown large cruise ship delivered

Xinhua
  17:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-04       0
China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," was delivered in Shanghai on Saturday, with its maiden voyage scheduled for January 1, 2024.
Xinhua
  17:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-04       0
China's first homegrown large cruise ship delivered

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship the "Adora Magic City" was delivered in Shanghai on Saturday.

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," was delivered in Shanghai on Saturday, with its maiden voyage scheduled for January 1, 2024.

The cruise ship, measuring 323.6 meters in length, with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tons, can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers and has a total of 2,125 guest rooms, said the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the shipbuilder.

To date, China has been able to build an aircraft carrier, a large liquified natural gas carrier and a large cruise ship — the most challenging shipbuilding projects, according to the CSSC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     