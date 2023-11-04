China's first homegrown large cruise ship delivered

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," was delivered in Shanghai on Saturday, with its maiden voyage scheduled for January 1, 2024.

China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," was delivered in Shanghai on Saturday, with its maiden voyage scheduled for January 1, 2024.

The cruise ship, measuring 323.6 meters in length, with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tons, can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers and has a total of 2,125 guest rooms, said the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the shipbuilder.

To date, China has been able to build an aircraft carrier, a large liquified natural gas carrier and a large cruise ship — the most challenging shipbuilding projects, according to the CSSC.