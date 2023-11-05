China's northernmost province issues top alert for blizzards

China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang issued a red alert on Sunday for blizzards, according to the local meteorological service.

Multiple cities in the province are expected to experience heavy snowfall, with accumulative precipitation ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm, from Sunday evening to Monday evening, according to the forecast.

Some parts of the province are predicted to have accumulative precipitation potentially exceeding 40 mm.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather alert system, with red being the highest, followed by orange, yellow and blue.