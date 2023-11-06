﻿
News / Nation

Illegally exported ancient coins seized in central China

Xinhua
  18:34 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
Customs officials at Changsha Huanghua Airport in central China's Hunan Province confiscated a collection of 45 ancient coins.
Xinhua
  18:34 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
Illegally exported ancient coins seized in central China

Customs officials at Changsha Huanghua Airport in central China's Hunan Province confiscated a collection of 45 ancient coins, which have been identified as valuable cultural relics prohibited from being taken out of the country.

In an announcement made by officials on Monday, it was revealed that the coins were found in a piece of luggage dropped off by an outbound passenger. Subsequent examination confirmed the 45 coins as originating from various dynasties, including the Qin (221 B.C.-207 B.C.), West Han (206 B.C.-25 A.D.), Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279).

Citing the Law of the People's Republic of China on the Protection of Cultural Relics, Yang Xiaoyong, head of the customs, said that approval from a cultural relics administration under China's State Council is needed for taking cultural relics out of the country, and individuals and organizations transporting, sending by mail, or consigning cultural relics from China are required to make customs declarations.

Illegal outbound transportation of cultural relics is subject to punishment, he said, adding further investigation into the case is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     