﻿
News / Nation

New entry-exit policies unveiled to boost cross-Strait integrated development

Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
A set of entry-exit policies for Taiwan compatriots have been introduced to deepen integrated cross-Strait development.
Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2023-11-06       0
New entry-exit policies unveiled to boost cross-Strait integrated development
Imaginechina

Taiwan residents board vessels to return to Taiwan in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, on September 29, 2023.

A set of entry-exit policies for Taiwan compatriots have been introduced to deepen integrated cross-Strait development, including boosting personnel exchanges between Fujian Province and Taiwan and facilitating Taiwan compatriots' residence and daily life in Fujian.

The policies, issued by the exit and entry administration of China's Ministry of Public Security, consist of 10 specific measures and will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

In September, China released a circular on supporting making Fujian a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait. The new policies are among the country's latest moves to deepen cross-Strait integrated development.

According to the new policies, the application process for travel passes for Taiwan residents to enter or leave the mainland will be streamlined, with additional application channels introduced.

Vessels traveling between Fujian and Taiwan can carry out their pre-reporting and pre-inspection procedures online when entering or departing from ports, with relevant authorities promising to offer 24-hour border inspection and customs clearance services.

The application processing time for Taiwan compatriots applying to settle down in Fujian will be shortened from 20 to 10 working days.

Taiwan compatriots who come to Fujian for short-term visits will also enjoy access to public services such as transportation and electronic payment with valid travel passes, according to the administration.

To facilitate the life and work of talents from Taiwan in Fujian, they will be allowed to bring foreign domestic helpers with them, enabling such service personnel to enter and reside on the mainland.

Currently, these new measures are in the stage of orderly preparation, the administration said, noting that efforts will be made to further innovate and optimize the entry-exit policies and measures to facilitate more streamlined cross-Strait personnel exchanges and smoother customs clearance.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     