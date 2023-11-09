Cold air, gales to drop temperatures in China

Frequent cold air movements will affect many parts of China and bring gales and temperature drops over the next ten days, China's meteorological authority said Thursday.

Frequent cold air movements will affect many parts of China and bring gales and temperature drops over the next ten days, China's meteorological authority said Thursday.

In a forecast, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said that due to the cold air's impact, some regions are expecting temperature drops of more than 12 degrees Celsius.

In particular, Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces in northeast China, Henan, Hubei, and Hunan provinces in central China, as well as Guizhou Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southwest China, will see particularly sharp temperature drops, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, in China's southern regions, sharp temperature drops are expected from Friday to Monday.

The forecast said Heilongjiang, Jilin, and parts of Xinjiang will still experience heavy snows and snowstorms in some areas on Friday.

The NMC advised the public to take precautions against the cold weather and strong winds.