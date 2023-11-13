﻿
Children's painting exhibition promotes art education in rural areas

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:33 UTC+8, 2023-11-13
To promote art education in rural areas, the Soong Ching Ling Foundation is holding an exhibition at the Guiyang Art Museum, with children's work from China and abroad.
Children's painting exhibition promotes art education in rural areas
Ti Gong

Visitors take a closer look at paintings created by children, from home and abroad.

More than 200 paintings by children from China and abroad were exhibited at the Guiyang Art Museum in Guizhou Province recently, promoting art education in rural areas.

The event was the second leg of the touring exhibition, organized by the Peace Dove Art Special Fund of the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

Upholding the idea of "giving children the best," the philosophy of Soong Ching Ling, Honorary President of the People's Republic of China, the foundation has organized the Peace Dove Cup Cultural and Art Exchange Activities to promote closer, deeper and more comprehensive humanistic exchanges between China and the rest of the world.

Using the theme of "Science, Green and Future," this year's event, the secondof it's kind, welcomed more than 1,700 paintings submitted by children from China, Singapore and Malta as well as 210 created by artificial intelligence.

Some of the paintings were exhibited at the the China Art Museum in Shanghai between September 28 and November 7.

The exhibition in Guizhou, held by the Peace Dove Art Special Fund in cooperation with Guiyang Xiaoyan School of Art and some other organizations, featured not only winning pieces in the Peace Dove Cup activities, but also some submitted by local children.

Hua Yan, director of the fund, said the activity is part of its "Peace Dove Flying into Mountains" program, aimed at supporting art education for children in the rural areas in Guizhou.

Children's painting exhibition promotes art education in rural areas
Ti Gong

Children pose for photos with exhibited paintings.

﻿
﻿
