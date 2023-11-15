﻿
China renews yellow alert for snowstorms

Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-15
China's National Meteorological Center renewed a yellow alert for snowstorms on Wednesday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeastern provinces.
Xinhua
  21:37 UTC+8, 2023-11-15       0

From 8pm Wednesday to 8pm Friday, snowstorms will lash parts of Jilin and Heilongjiang, the meteorological center said.

Some parts of these regions may experience heavy blizzards, which could lead to more than 16 centimeters of snow in some places, according to the center.

Local authorities in the affected regions have been advised to make preparations for snowstorms and frost damage. Transportation, power and communications departments should conduct inspections of roads, railways and power lines, and carry out road clearing and de-icing work, the center said.

Drivers have been advised to exercise caution and employ anti-skid precautions for their vehicles.

China has a four-tier warning system for blizzards, with red being the most serious, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

