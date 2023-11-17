China expands transit visa-free program to Norway

China now offers Norwegians a 72/144-hour transit visa-free program, expanding the program to 54 nations.

Norway has become one of 54 nations to enjoy 72/144-hour transit visa-free travel through China.

Beijing, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Qinhuangdao, Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Jieyang, Shenyang, Dalian, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an, Xiamen, Wuhan, and Kunming have implemented 144-hour transit visa-free policies.

Changsha, Harbin and Guilin have a 72-hour transit visa-free policy.

With valid international travel documents and a ticket with a confirmed date, citizens of 54 countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, and Japan, can transit through the above cities to a third country or region without a visa for 72 or 144 hours.

During their short stay, they can engage in tourism and business-related activities.

The National Immigration Administration said the policy ensures high-level opening to the outside world and promotes international exchanges and collaboration.

China has exempted 72/144-hour transit visas since January 2013. This strategy has benefited almost 500,000 foreigners.

The administration said it will focus on China's opening-up requirements and enhance immigration and entry-exit policy reform.

The list of the 54 countries to benefit from the transit-free visa policy are:

Europe (40 countries): Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, Russia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Belarus, Norway



Americas (6 countries): United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile

Oceania (2 countries): Australia, New Zealand.

Asia (6 countries): South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Brunei, United Arab Emirates, Qatar

