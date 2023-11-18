﻿
News / Nation

Over 200 Paleolithic sites found in China's Sichuan

Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-18       0
More than 200 Paleolithic sites have been found in southwest China's Sichuan Province since 2019, challenging the claim that the area had scarce hominins in the Old Stone Age.
Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-11-18       0
Over 200 Paleolithic sites found in China's Sichuan
Xinhua

Undated file photo shows the Paleolithic ruin sites in Daocheng County, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

More than 200 Paleolithic sites have been found in southwest China's Sichuan Province since 2019, challenging the claim that the area had scarce hominins in the Old Stone Age.

The discovery, a result of a comprehensive archaeological investigation launched in 2019, was briefed on Saturday at a seminar in Sichuan's Meishan City.

Before 2019, archaeologists had only identified over ten Paleolithic sites in Sichuan, leading some experts to believe that there were few early human dwellers in the region until much later, said Zheng Zhexuan with the Sichuan institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

The 200 sites, where many stone tools and human remains have been unearthed, are scattered across the Sichuan basin and the western Sichuan plateau. They include the Mengxihe Site in Ziyang City, the Taohuahe site in Suining City, and the Wangjiayan site in the provincial capital, Chengdu.

The findings suggest that as early as the Paleolithic Age, Sichuan was already a significant area for cultural exchange and population migration between the East and the West and between China's northern and southern regions, said Zheng.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     