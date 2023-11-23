AI-generated? Photo of Chinese students doing homework in hospital stirs X debate

A photo of Chinese students apparently doing their homework while receiving infusion therapy in a hospital has sparked disbelief and discussion on X, previously known as Twitter.

Ti Gong

A photo of Chinese students apparently doing homework while receiving infusion therapy in a hospital has sparked discussion on X, previously known as Twitter. Overseas netizens expressed disbelief, with many saying, "This must be fake, probably AI-generated."

Some people think it's a footage from a movie. Some have even compared the number of fingers and the shape of the students' ears in the images as evidence of artificial intelligence.

Ti Gong

In fact, students doing homework while undergoing medical treatment is not uncommon in China.

As early as 2019, People's Daily reported that Nanjing Tongren Children's Hospital in east China's Jiangsu Province, had set up a "study area" next to the infusion center for students who needed to do homework while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, a pediatric hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, was recently reported to have set aside a dedicated space, filled with desks and chairs, for students who needed to do homework during their treatment.

Also, on Chinese social media, many netizens have shared photos of students studying while receiving medical care or of a "homework area" and "children's infusion learning zone" established by hospitals across the country.

Ti Gong

It's worth mentioning that students undergoing infusion therapy are not necessarily severely ill; rather, the treatment is quite common in the Chinese healthcare system. For example, if a patient has pneumonia, doctors typically prescribe 3 to 5 days of intravenous therapy.

In response to the X debate, some Chinese netizens commented, "I went through this when I was a child," and "It's normal; there's no situation where you stop doing homework just because you're sick."

Others said, "This is a culture shock for foreigners," and "People really can't imagine things they haven't seen before."

Of course, there were also Chinese netizens who, like their overseas counterparts, were shocked, saying, "I didn't believe this situation at first until I saw these pictures," and "Children these days have it tough."