China: a force for peace in international relationship

Mohammad Salman, professor at the Department of International Affairs, Qatar University, said if someone would like to focus on the future, it's quite important for him to focus on China because China now is one of the biggest country in the world and plays a very important role in international relationship.

Salman was participating in the World Conference on China Studies · Shanghai Forum in the city. Approximately 400 Chinese and overseas scholars shared and exchanged ideas on a wide range of topics at the conference, which ended on Friday.