China: a force for peace in international relationship

  23:13 UTC+8, 2023-11-24       0
Mohammad Salman, from Qatar, said if someone would like to focus on the future, it's quite important for him to focus on China.
Mohammad Salman, professor at the Department of International Affairs, Qatar University, said if someone would like to focus on the future, it's quite important for him to focus on China because China now is one of the biggest country in the world and plays a very important role in international relationship.

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Yao Minji. Subtitles by Zhong Youyang.

Salman was participating in the World Conference on China Studies · Shanghai Forum in the city. Approximately 400 Chinese and overseas scholars shared and exchanged ideas on a wide range of topics at the conference, which ended on Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
