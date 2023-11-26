﻿
Strong cold wave to lash various parts of China

  21:35 UTC+8, 2023-11-26       0
A strong cold front will sweep vast parts of China in the coming days, leading to temperature plunges, gales, and snow, said the country's meteorological authority Sunday.
From Sunday night to Tuesday, temperatures in most areas north of the Yangtze River in China will drop by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with parts of Inner Mongolia and northeast China expected to see temperature declines up to 12 degrees, the National Meteorological Center said.

On Monday, moderate to heavy snow is forecast to hit some areas in Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang. The center added parts of Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, and Xinjiang are likely to experience floating sand and dust.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
