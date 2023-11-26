2.25 mln people sit China's civil servant exam

More than 2.25 million people sat China's annual civil service recruitment examination on Sunday to compete for vacancies with the central authorities and their branches.

More than 2.25 million people sat China's annual civil service recruitment examination on Sunday to compete for vacancies with the central authorities and their branches, according to the National Civil Service Administration.

The administration said this year's exam attracted over 2.61 million applicants, and approximately one in 57 examinees could eventually be recruited.

The written exam was held on Sunday, simultaneously in 237 cities nationwide.

China plans to recruit 39,600 civil servants to work for central agencies and institutions directly attached to them in the 2024 civil servant recruitment.