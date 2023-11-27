Top procuratorate orders arrest of former vice mayor of Chongqing

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Xiong Xue, former vice mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, for suspected bribe-taking.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Xiong Xue, former vice mayor of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Monday.

The case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Further handling of the case is currently underway.