University's livestreaming course on how to entice rewards sparks anger

Zhang Long
  10:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-01       0
A Weibo.com user alleges that a university in Anhui Province is offering a livestreaming course, which, to the disbelief of many, teaches students how to lure rewards from viewers.
Zhang Long
  10:05 UTC+8, 2023-12-01

An online post alleged on Thursday that a livestreaming course at Anhui Wenda University of Information Engineering contains off-putting material such as how to tease audience for reward.

The person, posting on Weibo.com, also expressed disbelief that a university would teach students to entice audience in such a suggestive way, and asked how to report the Anhui Province university to authorities.

One of the pictures in the post that was taken in the course. It teaches students how to position themselves during livestreaming and how to use lighting better.

Another post revealed that the university has arranged livestreamers to teach the course and they require the students to try livestreaming themselves.

The livestreaming course is called Get to Know Livestreaming and Its Practice. Also, staff of a livestreaming company have set up a professional studio, which offers other related courses.

"The students have voiced complaints and their dislike about the course. But the university has made the livestreaming course mandatory and won't allow students to skip it. If they do, they may fail the course and have trouble graduating," said Xiaoying, a Broadcasting and Hosting major student at the university.

Xiaoying also provided a picture she took of the course's presentation slide that contains "tips for asking rewards," which teaches students to say things such as complimenting on audience's good looks and saying other flattering things.

A bad example of school-enterprise cooperation, said one comment.

Other Weibo users have also acknowledged that it's a common practice in the livestreaming industry and the course will really help students to make money.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
