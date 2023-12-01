Former deputy general manager of CHN Energy indicted for graft

Li Dong, former deputy general manager of the CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy), has been indicted on charges of taking bribes.

Li Dong, former deputy general manager of the CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy), has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Li's case has been filed by the People's Procuratorate of Yichun, Jiangxi Province, with the city's intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors accused Li of taking advantage of his various posts to seek benefits for others and accepting a particularly huge amount of money and valuables in exchange.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.