China's manned space delegation meets with Hong Kong technology, education personnel

China's manned space delegation met with Hong Kong technology and education personnel on Thursday to discuss ways to promote Hong Kong's innovation and technology development.

At a luncheon hosted by Hong Kong technology and education sectors, Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), who led the delegation, said that Hong Kong technology and education sectors have made positive contributions to activities including "A Dialogue Between Space and Earth" and classes given by Shenzhou-13 crew members, as well as recruitment of payload specialists in Hong Kong and Macau for the first time.

In the future, with the development of manned spaceflight, Hong Kong will have more opportunities and platforms to participate in the aerospace industry of the motherland, Lin said.

Sun Dong, secretary for innovation, technology and industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, said that the recruitment of payload specialists in Hong Kong for the first time gave Hong Kong people the opportunity to participate in the national manned space program. This demonstrated the country's care and support for Hong Kong, and recognition for Hong Kong technology sector.

Sun said that Hong Kong has a solid foundation in basic scientific research and will continue to leverage its strengths to contribute to the country's cause for an aerospace power.

The delegation was on a six-day visit to Hong Kong and Macau from Tuesday to Sunday at the invitation of the HKSAR government and the Macau SAR government.