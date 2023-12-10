News / Nation

China's respiratory disease control remains stable in elderly care facilities

The overall respiratory disease prevention and control situation in elderly care institutions across China has remained stable.
The overall respiratory disease prevention and control situation in elderly care institutions across China has remained stable, an official with the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) said Sunday.

Given that a majority of elderly individuals have underlying health conditions and weakened immune systems, winter emerges as a peak season for respiratory diseases among seniors, especially those residing in densely populated elderly care facilities, Li Banghua, deputy director of the elderly care service department of the MCA, said at a press conference.

The MCA has implemented a range of measures to strengthen the protection of seniors in elderly care facilities, Li said.

The initiatives include developing effective contingency plans to address potential clustered cases and raising awareness of respiratory diseases among elderly individuals and staff members within the facilities.

