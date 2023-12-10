News / Nation

China sees decline in child respiratory cases at medical facilities

China has recorded a fluctuating decrease in the overall diagnosis and treatment volume of pediatric respiratory diseases at its secondary and higher-level medical institutions nationwide, the Chinese health authority said Sunday.

The previously increased caseload at some large children's specialty hospitals and general hospitals has recently shown a degree of decline, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

The spokesperson said outpatient numbers for respiratory diseases at fever clinics and emergency departments have remained relatively stable.

As some patients have been redirected to primary health care institutions, the overall regular medical services across the country have not been impacted, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
