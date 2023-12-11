Former senior Xinjiang official under probe

Li Pengxin, former deputy secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the CPC, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation.

Li Pengxin, former deputy secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Li is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious violations of laws and regulations.