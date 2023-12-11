News / Nation

China's police issue wanted list of Myanmar fraud-gang leaders

Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0
Chinese police have released a wanted list including 10 ringleaders of telecom and online fraud criminal gangs in northern Myanmar's Kokang Self-Administered Zone.
Xinhua
  08:55 UTC+8, 2023-12-11       0

Chinese police have released a wanted list including 10 ringleaders of telecom and online fraud criminal gangs in northern Myanmar's Kokang Self-Administered Zone based on relevant criminal facts and evidence obtained by the police, the Ministry of Public Security said on Sunday.

Investigations by public security organs in Liaoning, Fujian, Chongqing have found that the gangs, respectively headed by Bai Suocheng, Wei Huairen, Liu Zhengxiang and Xu Laofa have long been committing telecom and online fraud targeting Chinese citizens, involving a huge amount of illicit gains.

These gangs continued illegal activities even after the police started crackdown operations, and they were suspected of severe violent crimes including intentional homicide, intentional injury and unlawful detention, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     