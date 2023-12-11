China's police issue wanted list of Myanmar fraud-gang leaders

Chinese police have released a wanted list including 10 ringleaders of telecom and online fraud criminal gangs in northern Myanmar's Kokang Self-Administered Zone.

Chinese police have released a wanted list including 10 ringleaders of telecom and online fraud criminal gangs in northern Myanmar's Kokang Self-Administered Zone based on relevant criminal facts and evidence obtained by the police, the Ministry of Public Security said on Sunday.

Investigations by public security organs in Liaoning, Fujian, Chongqing have found that the gangs, respectively headed by Bai Suocheng, Wei Huairen, Liu Zhengxiang and Xu Laofa have long been committing telecom and online fraud targeting Chinese citizens, involving a huge amount of illicit gains.

These gangs continued illegal activities even after the police started crackdown operations, and they were suspected of severe violent crimes including intentional homicide, intentional injury and unlawful detention, according to the ministry.