News / Nation

Former head of China's state railway operator sentenced to 15 years for bribery

Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
The former party chief of China Railway Corporation, Sheng Guangzu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:53 UTC+8, 2023-12-12       0
Former head of China's state railway operator sentenced to 15 years for bribery
Intermediate People's Court of Baoji

The former party chief of China Railway Corporation, Sheng Guangzu, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday.

A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Sheng Guangzu, former secretary of the leading Party members group and general manager of the formerly-named China Railway Corp., to 15 years in prison for accepting bribes.

Sheng took undue advantage of his former positions between 2004 and 2022 to benefit others in enterprise operations, project contracting, and job promotions and adjustments, accepting 56.66 million yuan (7.96 million US dollars) worth of money and valuables in return, according to the verdict issued by the Baoji Intermediate People's Court in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Sheng was also found guilty of taking advantage of his former posts at China Railway Corp. to seek illegitimate benefits for certain organizations in enterprise operations with the assistance of other state functionaries in 2021, accepting over 7.14 million yuan worth of money and property.

Sheng was fined 6 million yuan and had his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Railway
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     