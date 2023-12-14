News / Nation

Hongkong Post to issue special stamps to mark 'Year of the Dragon'

Xinhua
  19:42 UTC+8, 2023-12-14       0
Hongkong Post announced on Thursday that Chinese Lunar New Year special stamps on the theme of "Year of the Dragon" will be released for sale on January 5, 2024.
Ti Gong

Hongkong Post will release special stamps and philatelic products to usher in the Year of the Dragon on January 5.

Hongkong Post announced on Thursday that Chinese Lunar New Year special stamps on the theme of "Year of the Dragon" will be released for sale on January 5, 2024.

Among the 12 zodiac animals, the dragon is a mythical creature that symbolizes prestige and power, and is widely known as an emblem of auspiciousness and good luck.

This set of four special stamps showcases the vivid depiction of the dragon with different graphic elements and festive colors, giving an atmosphere of rejoicing in celebration of the Year of the Dragon.

Other associated philatelic products, including the "Year of the Dragon" joint souvenir packs, souvenir covers, and sheetlets of different designs, will also be issued on January 5, 2024, adding a festive ambience to the new year.

For the "Gold and Silver Stamp Sheetlet of Lunar New Year Animals - Rabbit/Dragon", the rabbit and the dragon on the stamps are lavishly finished in silver foil and gold plating respectively, lending an ambience of joyous festivity. With purple as the key tone, the background is embellished with lotus flower decorations on the roof ridge of traditional Chinese architecture, lending an air of nobility and grandeur.

Hongkong Post started issuing the second Gold and Silver stamp sheetlet on the Lunar New Year Animals series in 2013, beginning with "Dragon/Snake" in 2013 and ending with "Rabbit/Dragon" in 2024, with a total of 12 sets to complete a full cycle. The "Gold and Silver Stamp Sheetlet on Lunar New Year Animals - A Complete Collectible Set" draws the series to a perfect close.

