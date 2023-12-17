China launches commercial carrier rocket
19:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-17 0
China successfully launched SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday.
19:50 UTC+8, 2023-12-17 0
China successfully launched SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday.
The rocket blasted off at 3 pm (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending the Di'er-1 satellite into the planned orbit.
It was the sixth flight mission of the SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports