Notorious female serial killer executed for 7 murders

Imaginechina

Lao Rongzhi, who was convicted of a string of murders, robberies, and kidnappings resulting in seven deaths, was executed today, China's Supreme Court announced.

Lao, along with her ex-boyfriend Fa Ziying, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, kidnapping, and murder across Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, and Hefei City, Anhui Province, spanning from 1996 to 1999, as ruled by the Intermediate People's Court in Nanchang in September 2021.

Despite an appeal, a higher court in Jiangxi Province upheld the death sentence in a second trial in December 2022. Lao's ex-boyfriend Fa was executed in 1999 after being caught for the killings.

The court revealed that Lao, operating with Fa, targeted victims while providing services at entertainment venues, exhibiting clear divisions of labor during their gruesome acts.

After fleeing Hefei in 1999, Lao evaded authorities for two decades, using false identities. She was eventually apprehended by police in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on November 28, 2019.