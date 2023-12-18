News / Nation

Notorious female serial killer executed for 7 murders

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
China's Supreme Court has announced the execution of Lao Rongzhi, who was convicted of a string of murders, robberies and kidnappings.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-18       0
Notorious female serial killer executed for 7 murders
Imaginechina

Lao Rongzhi is sentenced to death after a trial by the Intermediate People's Court in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, in September 2021.

Lao Rongzhi, who was convicted of a string of murders, robberies, and kidnappings resulting in seven deaths, was executed today, China's Supreme Court announced.

Lao, along with her ex-boyfriend Fa Ziying, was found guilty of four counts of robbery, kidnapping, and murder across Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, Changzhou City, Jiangsu Province, and Hefei City, Anhui Province, spanning from 1996 to 1999, as ruled by the Intermediate People's Court in Nanchang in September 2021.

Despite an appeal, a higher court in Jiangxi Province upheld the death sentence in a second trial in December 2022. Lao's ex-boyfriend Fa was executed in 1999 after being caught for the killings.

The court revealed that Lao, operating with Fa, targeted victims while providing services at entertainment venues, exhibiting clear divisions of labor during their gruesome acts.

After fleeing Hefei in 1999, Lao evaded authorities for two decades, using false identities. She was eventually apprehended by police in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on November 28, 2019.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     