News / Nation

China sees record usage of power, gas amid cold waves

Xinhua
  13:38 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
China's usage of power and natural gas logged record highs on Sunday due to surging energy demand as strong cold waves hit many parts of the country.
Xinhua
  13:38 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0

China's usage of power and natural gas logged record highs on Sunday due to surging energy demand as strong cold waves hit many parts of the country, the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.

On December 17, the country's highest electricity load reached 1.242 billion kilowatts and gas consumption totaled 1.423 billion cubic meters, which were 83 million kilowatts and 108 million cubic meters higher than the peaks of last year's heating season, Li Chao, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference.

Li said the commission has worked in coordination with other agencies to ensure power and natural gas supplies in order to effectively meet the energy demand of the people.

Due to the strong cold waves, the country has seen sharp temperature drops and heavy snowfall over the past few days.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     