﻿
News / Nation

Earthquake death toll rises to 131 in China's Gansu, Qinghai

SHINE
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted China's Gansu Province and neighboring Qinghai Province at midnight Monday has killed 131 people.
SHINE
  08:59 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
Earthquake death toll rises to 131 in China's Gansu, Qinghai
Xinhua

Tents are set up in Dahe Village, Jishishan County in Gansu Province, to accommodate people affected by the earthquake on Tuesday.

The 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted China's Gansu Province and neighboring Qinghai Province at midnight Monday has killed 131 people.

A total of 113 people have been killed in Gansu and 18 in Qinghai, with over 700 hundred people injured so far.

The earthquake had damaged 155,393 houses in Gansu as of 1pm Tuesday, according to the provincial earthquake relief headquarters.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake jolted at 11:59pm Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter Liugou Township is about 8 km from the county seat of the Bonan-Dongxiang-Salar Autonomous County of Jishishan in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu.

China has upgraded the national disaster-relief emergency response to Level II for the earthquake. Over 736 rescuers from central enterprises' projects in nearby areas, as well as 2,042 firefighters, have been sent to the quake-hit region, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

A total of 74 people have been rescued as of 7pm Tuesday, while 4,298 were evacuated and property worth over 15.3 million yuan (US$2.16 million) was saved, said the ministry.

More relief supplies are also on the way. The ministry said the third batch of relief goods, including 2,000 cotton tents, 5,000 rollaway beds, 5,000 overcoats, and 10,000 quilts, have been allocated to Gansu.

As of 5pm Tuesday, a total of 133,500 relief items have been sent to Gansu and the neighboring Qinghai Province to support the basic needs of those affected by the earthquake.

Traffic has been resumed on all rural highways connecting areas severely affected by the earthquake as of 7pm Tuesday, the country's transport authorities said Tuesday.

All the expressways as well as national and provincial trunk roads in Gansu and Qinghai are operating smoothly, and relief personnel, supplies and vehicles can reach the disaster-hit areas unimpededly, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Relentless efforts have also been made to restore power supply in quake-hit areas.

The damaged main power grid circuits in the earthquake-stricken area of Jishishan county have been fully restored as of 6:30pm Tuesday, according to the State Grid Gansu Electric Power Company.

In Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, where the county is located, electricity supply for all power users has been resumed as of 7:20pm, said the National Energy Administration.

Power supply to users in Qinghai affected by the earthquake has also been fully restored as of 7:21pm, according to the State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     