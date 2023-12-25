News / Nation

China continues to make efforts for peace, stability in Middle East: spokesperson

China will continue to work with all parties to galvanize more responsible and meaningful actions in the UN Security Council for an early cessation of hostilities in Gaza.
China will continue to work with all parties to enhance coordination and galvanize more responsible and meaningful actions in the UN Security Council for an early cessation of hostilities in Gaza, the implementation of the two-state solution and peace and stability in the Middle East, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on Resolution 2720, which was passed by the UN Security Council with 13 votes in favor and two abstentions last Friday, calling for urgent action to expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza and creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

Mao said that China voted in favor of Resolution 2720, which is the second resolution adopted by the Security Council since the start of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict. She also added that the resolution does not quite come up to international expectations and has certain gaps that needed to be filled.

Mao said as the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict has killed and injured tens of thousands of civilians and the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, China has urged for the resolution to be implemented effectively, humanitarian assistance to be expanded and a monitoring mechanism to be established as soon as possible.

Realizing a ceasefire remains the absolute priority and prerequisite for everything else, Mao said. China will continue to work with all parties to enhance coordination and galvanize more responsible and meaningful actions in the Security Council to make relentless efforts for an early cessation of hostilities in Gaza, the implementation of the two-state solution and peace and stability in the Middle East, she added.

