News / Nation

28 Shang Dynasty tombs found in central China's Henan

Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
A family cemetery belonging to the late Shang Dynasty, composed of 28 tombs, has been excavated at the Dapo ruins site in the city of Anyang, central China's Henan Province.
Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
28 Shang Dynasty tombs found in central China's Henan

An aerial photo of the cemetery excavated at the Dapo ruins site in the city of Anyang, central China's Henan Province.

A family cemetery belonging to the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.C.), composed of 28 tombs, has been excavated at the Dapo ruins site in the city of Anyang, central China's Henan Province.

The discovery was made public at an annual meeting on archaeological work achievements in Henan Province held recently.

The Dapo ruins are located in Yindu District in Anyang, about 4.5 km from the World Heritage Site of Yinxu, also known as the Yin Ruins. "There are three types of tombs, namely large, medium, and small," said Cui Zongliang, vice president of the Anyang institute of cultural relics and archaeology.

Among these tombs, three large ones are in the shape of the Chinese character "Zhong."

Such tombs belonged to high-grade aristocrats, and this is the first time that such large tombs have been found in the outer areas of the Yin Ruins, said Cui.

In addition, archaeologists also found sacrificial pits for humans, horses, and cattle around the tombs.

Cui said this discovery provided new information for studying the funeral system of the late Shang Dynasty, and was also helpful for exploring the nature and social organization structure of society at that time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     